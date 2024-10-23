10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/25/24 $140.00 $28.8K 55.8K 194.3K AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/25/24 $232.50 $37.9K 11.3K 47.8K MARA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/01/24 $19.00 $73.5K 10.8K 11.8K PSTG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $55.00 $57.3K 3.3K 1.6K CLSK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/01/24 $11.50 $55.1K 649 1.4K TSM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $200.00 $161.4K 16.0K 1.3K MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $430.00 $159.9K 4.9K 1.3K NET CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $115.00 $44.9K 1.5K 1.2K QCOM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/01/24 $170.00 $368.9K 1.7K 1.2K IREN PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $10.00 $225.0K 21.5K 1.0K

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on October 25, 2024. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.8K, with a price of $144.0 per contract. There were 55884 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 194391 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on October 25, 2024. Parties traded 510 contract(s) at a $232.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.9K, with a price of $75.0 per contract. There were 11309 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 47850 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MARA (NASDAQ:MARA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 9 day(s) on November 1, 2024. This event was a transfer of 1635 contract(s) at a $19.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 49 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $73.5K, with a price of $45.0 per contract. There were 10839 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11869 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PSTG (NYSE:PSTG), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 23 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 459 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.3K, with a price of $125.0 per contract. There were 3311 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1601 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CLSK (NASDAQ:CLSK), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on November 1, 2024. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $11.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 43 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.1K, with a price of $55.0 per contract. There were 649 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1401 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSM (NYSE:TSM), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 86 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $161.4K, with a price of $1615.0 per contract. There were 16030 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1393 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 58 day(s) on December 20, 2024. Parties traded 96 contract(s) at a $430.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $159.9K, with a price of $1670.0 per contract. There were 4998 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1327 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NET (NYSE:NET), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 23 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 1214 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.9K, with a price of $37.0 per contract. There were 1587 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1215 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For QCOM (NASDAQ:QCOM), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 9 day(s) on November 1, 2024. This event was a transfer of 595 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $368.9K, with a price of $620.0 per contract. There were 1763 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1207 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For IREN (NASDAQ:IREN), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 450 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $225.0K, with a price of $450.0 per contract. There were 21519 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1003 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.