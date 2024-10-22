10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/25/24 $143.00 $74.8K 19.9K 97.5K AMD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $120.00 $515.9K 2.3K 2.7K MSTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/01/24 $210.00 $34.2K 1.8K 1.9K APH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $70.00 $62.7K 8.7K 1.4K PLTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/25/24 $40.00 $116.0K 5.7K 1.3K FSLR PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $180.00 $124.8K 979 1.1K DELL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/25/24 $122.00 $25.4K 432 1.0K MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $440.00 $48.0K 2.5K 706 ENPH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/25/24 $95.00 $38.7K 493 549 TSM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $200.00 $74.4K 2.6K 423

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on October 25, 2024. Parties traded 272 contract(s) at a $143.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $74.8K, with a price of $275.0 per contract. There were 19907 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 97576 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 297 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 607 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $515.9K, with a price of $850.0 per contract. There were 2398 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2715 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on November 1, 2024. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.2K, with a price of $1710.0 per contract. There were 1822 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1997 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding APH (NYSE:APH), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 369 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.7K, with a price of $170.0 per contract. There were 8706 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1474 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PLTR (NYSE:PLTR), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on October 25, 2024. Parties traded 400 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $116.0K, with a price of $290.0 per contract. There were 5736 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1324 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FSLR (NASDAQ:FSLR), we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 156 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $124.8K, with a price of $800.0 per contract. There were 979 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1125 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DELL (NYSE:DELL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on October 25, 2024. Parties traded 165 contract(s) at a $122.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.4K, with a price of $154.0 per contract. There were 432 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1030 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 150 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $440.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.0K, with a price of $2400.0 per contract. There were 2589 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 706 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ENPH (NASDAQ:ENPH), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on October 25, 2024. Parties traded 102 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.7K, with a price of $380.0 per contract. There were 493 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 549 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSM (NYSE:TSM), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 451 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $74.4K, with a price of $3720.0 per contract. There were 2622 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 423 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

