10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $127.00 $45.0K 27.2K 178.5K AAPL CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/21/24 $205.00 $51.5K 24.3K 12.0K SMCI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $900.00 $121.8K 2.7K 10.0K ENPH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/28/24 $103.00 $32.2K 867 3.9K MSFT CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/28/24 $447.50 $356.9K 2.2K 2.7K TSM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $160.00 $56.1K 8.0K 2.5K COHR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $70.00 $184.4K 1.3K 1.9K MU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $175.00 $28.6K 3.2K 1.0K AVGO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $1690.00 $75.0K 228 957 DELL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/28/24 $146.00 $140.9K 407 954

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 322 contract(s) at a $127.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.0K, with a price of $140.0 per contract. There were 27245 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 178574 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $205.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.5K, with a price of $515.0 per contract. There were 24344 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12069 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SMCI (NASDAQ:SMCI), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $900.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $121.8K, with a price of $610.0 per contract. There were 2770 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10063 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ENPH (NASDAQ:ENPH), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on June 28, 2024. Parties traded 199 contract(s) at a $103.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.2K, with a price of $162.0 per contract. There were 867 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3964 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on June 28, 2024. This event was a transfer of 700 contract(s) at a $447.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $356.9K, with a price of $510.0 per contract. There were 2234 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2716 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSM (NYSE:TSM), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on July 19, 2024. Parties traded 184 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.1K, with a price of $305.0 per contract. There were 8043 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2567 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For COHR (NYSE:COHR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 56 day(s) on August 16, 2024. This event was a transfer of 263 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $184.4K, with a price of $710.0 per contract. There were 1361 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1941 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MU (NASDAQ:MU), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on July 19, 2024. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.6K, with a price of $286.0 per contract. There were 3280 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1082 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AVGO (NASDAQ:AVGO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $1690.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $75.0K, with a price of $750.0 per contract. There were 228 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 957 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DELL (NYSE:DELL), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on June 28, 2024. Parties traded 412 contract(s) at a $146.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $140.9K, with a price of $343.0 per contract. There were 407 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 954 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

