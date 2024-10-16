10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $135.00 $30.0K 74.2K 162.1K AAPL CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $230.00 $102.1K 42.6K 41.1K SMCI CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $50.00 $97.4K 19.4K 6.2K MSFT CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $420.00 $28.4K 9.6K 4.2K MU CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/25/24 $110.00 $25.0K 4.1K 3.8K IONQ CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $12.50 $37.2K 5.3K 3.1K WULF CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $7.00 $101.4K 7.9K 3.0K MVIS CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $1.50 $83.0K 198 3.0K AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $180.00 $27.0K 15.4K 1.9K GDS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $22.00 $35.6K 3.5K 1.8K

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 120 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $251.0 per contract. There were 74220 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 162198 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on October 18, 2024. This event was a transfer of 450 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $102.1K, with a price of $227.0 per contract. There were 42657 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 41182 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SMCI (NASDAQ:SMCI), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 30 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 191 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $97.4K, with a price of $510.0 per contract. There were 19406 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6287 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 93 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 14 contract(s) at a $420.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.4K, with a price of $2030.0 per contract. There were 9671 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4234 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MU (NASDAQ:MU), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on October 25, 2024. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $250.0 per contract. There were 4119 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3822 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding IONQ (NYSE:IONQ), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 1432 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 34 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.2K, with a price of $26.0 per contract. There were 5391 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3133 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WULF (NASDAQ:WULF), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 30 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 2899 contract(s) at a $7.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $101.4K, with a price of $35.0 per contract. There were 7973 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3068 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MVIS (NASDAQ:MVIS), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 212 day(s) on May 16, 2025. This event was a transfer of 2865 contract(s) at a $1.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $83.0K, with a price of $29.0 per contract. There were 198 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3001 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 30 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $270.0 per contract. There were 15441 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1903 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GDS (NASDAQ:GDS), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 30 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 162 contract(s) at a $22.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.6K, with a price of $220.0 per contract. There were 3530 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1894 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.