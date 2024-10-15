10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/25/24 $137.00 $35.4K 4.3K 18.6K AAPL CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $235.00 $56.4K 32.4K 9.1K AMD CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $160.00 $59.3K 6.0K 2.6K PLTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $41.00 $32.0K 16.4K 1.2K AVGO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $154.00 $96.8K 1.3K 605 TSM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $200.00 $54.2K 15.6K 524 AMAT CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $200.00 $91.0K 1.1K 443 ENPH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/25/24 $90.00 $47.5K 474 416 ERIC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $9.00 $28.2K 74 405 WDC CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $65.00 $50.4K 4.6K 275

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on October 25, 2024. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $137.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.4K, with a price of $177.0 per contract. There were 4396 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 18654 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 80 contract(s) at a $235.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.4K, with a price of $705.0 per contract. There were 32461 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9157 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 69 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.3K, with a price of $860.0 per contract. There were 6009 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2619 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PLTR (NYSE:PLTR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on October 18, 2024. This event was a transfer of 178 contract(s) at a $41.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.0K, with a price of $180.0 per contract. There were 16457 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1288 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AVGO (NASDAQ:AVGO), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 66 day(s) on December 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 220 contract(s) at a $154.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $96.8K, with a price of $440.0 per contract. There were 1320 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 605 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSM (NYSE:TSM), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 94 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.2K, with a price of $1085.0 per contract. There were 15619 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 524 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMAT (NASDAQ:AMAT), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $91.0K, with a price of $910.0 per contract. There were 1180 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 443 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ENPH (NASDAQ:ENPH), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on October 25, 2024. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.5K, with a price of $475.0 per contract. There were 474 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 416 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ERIC (NASDAQ:ERIC), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 94 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 404 contract(s) at a $9.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.2K, with a price of $70.0 per contract. There were 74 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 405 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WDC (NASDAQ:WDC), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 31 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 87 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.4K, with a price of $580.0 per contract. There were 4641 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 275 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

