10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $142.00 $37.7K 16.9K 36.9K AMD CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $167.50 $25.8K 4.3K 16.5K MSFT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $450.00 $33.6K 5.5K 9.6K AAPL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $220.00 $53.2K 23.8K 5.1K MARA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $20.00 $30.7K 9.2K 1.7K MSTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/25/24 $230.00 $34.0K 912 1.4K NET PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $60.00 $44.0K 5.0K 1.0K SMCI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $42.00 $25.2K 7.9K 537 FSLY PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $10.00 $30.0K 11 222 ZETA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $35.00 $40.1K 1.2K 207

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on October 18, 2024. This event was a transfer of 337 contract(s) at a $142.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.7K, with a price of $112.0 per contract. There were 16948 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 36922 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on October 18, 2024. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $167.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.8K, with a price of $258.0 per contract. There were 4313 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 16593 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 67 day(s) on December 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 44 contract(s) at a $450.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.6K, with a price of $766.0 per contract. There were 5543 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9697 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 4 day(s) on October 18, 2024. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.2K, with a price of $1065.0 per contract. There were 23815 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5107 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MARA (NASDAQ:MARA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 67 day(s) on December 20, 2024. Parties traded 152 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.7K, with a price of $202.0 per contract. There were 9237 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1793 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on October 25, 2024. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.0K, with a price of $680.0 per contract. There were 912 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1479 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NET (NYSE:NET), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 158 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 436 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.0K, with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 5071 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SMCI (NASDAQ:SMCI), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $42.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.2K, with a price of $505.0 per contract. There were 7980 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 537 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FSLY (NYSE:FSLY), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on October 18, 2024. This event was a transfer of 110 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $273.0 per contract. There were 11 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 222 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ZETA (NYSE:ZETA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 158 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 103 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.1K, with a price of $390.0 per contract. There were 1266 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 207 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

