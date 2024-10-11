10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/11/24 $130.00 $87.8K 51.6K 19.6K AAPL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/11/24 $220.00 $39.0K 4.1K 10.8K AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $167.50 $42.2K 5.8K 10.1K PLTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $43.00 $28.8K 7.2K 5.4K FROG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $30.00 $99.9K 5.1K 4.8K MSTR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/11/24 $190.00 $29.8K 4.0K 4.7K SMCI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $50.00 $39.7K 16.9K 2.5K ENPH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $100.00 $27.9K 4.0K 2.3K GLW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $47.00 $123.8K 311 2.1K RCAT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $5.00 $29.8K 729 1.8K

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 180 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $87.8K, with a price of $488.0 per contract. There were 51674 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 19653 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, is expiring today. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.0K, with a price of $780.0 per contract. There were 4140 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10863 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on October 18, 2024. This event was a transfer of 109 contract(s) at a $167.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.2K, with a price of $388.0 per contract. There were 5813 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10145 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PLTR (NYSE:PLTR), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $43.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.8K, with a price of $96.0 per contract. There were 7292 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5415 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FROG (NASDAQ:FROG), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 700 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $99.9K, with a price of $142.0 per contract. There were 5121 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4805 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, is expiring today. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.8K, with a price of $1494.0 per contract. There were 4068 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4702 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SMCI (NASDAQ:SMCI), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 35 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.7K, with a price of $393.0 per contract. There were 16995 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2597 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ENPH (NASDAQ:ENPH), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 130 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 40 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.9K, with a price of $215.0 per contract. There were 4025 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2391 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GLW (NYSE:GLW), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 217 day(s) on May 16, 2025. This event was a transfer of 280 contract(s) at a $47.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $123.8K, with a price of $440.0 per contract. There were 311 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2134 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RCAT (NASDAQ:RCAT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 35 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 745 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.8K, with a price of $40.0 per contract. There were 729 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1830 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

