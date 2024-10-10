10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/11/24 $135.00 $39.7K 78.6K 215.3K AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/11/24 $165.00 $29.2K 6.5K 21.4K PLTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $45.00 $37.2K 19.2K 17.4K ZM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $74.00 $39.7K 83 13.8K MU CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/11/24 $106.00 $25.6K 3.8K 8.9K SMCI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/01/24 $65.00 $34.4K 2.2K 3.1K FIVN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $40.00 $49.1K 84 2.5K SNOW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $130.00 $26.1K 3.8K 2.0K INTC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $23.50 $46.0K 4.8K 1.8K MSFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $415.00 $59.2K 3.7K 1.5K

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on October 11, 2024. Parties traded 284 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 27 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.7K, with a price of $140.0 per contract. There were 78645 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 215392 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on October 11, 2024. Parties traded 117 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.2K, with a price of $250.0 per contract. There were 6528 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 21490 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PLTR (NYSE:PLTR), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 633 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.2K, with a price of $59.0 per contract. There were 19253 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 17445 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ZM (NASDAQ:ZM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 8 day(s) on October 18, 2024. This event was a transfer of 984 contract(s) at a $74.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 66 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.7K, with a price of $40.0 per contract. There were 83 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 13824 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU (NASDAQ:MU), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on October 11, 2024. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $106.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.6K, with a price of $128.0 per contract. There were 3806 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8992 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SMCI (NASDAQ:SMCI), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 22 day(s) on November 1, 2024. Parties traded 983 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.4K, with a price of $35.0 per contract. There were 2264 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3102 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FIVN (NASDAQ:FIVN), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 71 day(s) on December 20, 2024. Parties traded 546 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.1K, with a price of $90.0 per contract. There were 84 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2513 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SNOW (NYSE:SNOW), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 36 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 55 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.1K, with a price of $475.0 per contract. There were 3848 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2023 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 590 contract(s) at a $23.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.0K, with a price of $78.0 per contract. There were 4807 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1812 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $415.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.2K, with a price of $596.0 per contract. There were 3716 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1551 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

