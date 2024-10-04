10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/04/24 $124.00 $28.7K 53.1K 176.6K AMD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/11/24 $167.50 $62.7K 870 14.9K AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/11/24 $227.50 $65.5K 7.4K 14.9K MSTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/11/24 $180.00 $45.5K 1.7K 8.4K CRM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $285.00 $60.4K 392 3.4K AVGO CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $175.00 $492.8K 7.1K 2.7K MSFT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $400.00 $95.1K 7.8K 1.6K DOCN CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $42.50 $26.0K 6.0K 1.3K QCOM PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $155.00 $36.7K 810 867 MARA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $10.00 $29.4K 22.1K 122

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 728 contract(s) at a $124.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.7K, with a price of $39.0 per contract. There were 53143 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 176644 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on October 11, 2024. Parties traded 172 contract(s) at a $167.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.7K, with a price of $365.0 per contract. There were 870 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 14927 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on October 11, 2024. Parties traded 397 contract(s) at a $227.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $65.5K, with a price of $165.0 per contract. There were 7402 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 14915 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on October 11, 2024. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.5K, with a price of $455.0 per contract. There were 1702 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8454 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CRM (NYSE:CRM), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 87 contract(s) at a $285.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.4K, with a price of $695.0 per contract. There were 392 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3401 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AVGO (NASDAQ:AVGO), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 896 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $492.8K, with a price of $550.0 per contract. There were 7169 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2739 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 42 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 122 contract(s) at a $400.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $95.1K, with a price of $780.0 per contract. There were 7837 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1670 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DOCN (NYSE:DOCN), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 14 day(s) on October 18, 2024. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $42.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $130.0 per contract. There were 6057 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1394 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For QCOM (NASDAQ:QCOM), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 140 day(s) on February 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 35 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.7K, with a price of $1050.0 per contract. There were 810 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 867 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MARA (NASDAQ:MARA), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 105 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 40 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.4K, with a price of $735.0 per contract. There were 22162 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 122 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.