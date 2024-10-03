10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/11/24 $126.00 $27.4K 8.8K 12.1K AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/11/24 $165.00 $31.4K 7.2K 9.5K CLSK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $20.00 $705.8K 9.0K 2.4K TSM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $160.00 $48.9K 2.6K 2.2K MSTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/11/24 $170.00 $44.5K 1.4K 2.2K MARA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $32.00 $36.1K 36.3K 2.1K MSFT CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $420.00 $29.5K 4.5K 2.1K TXN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/11/24 $205.00 $26.5K 343 1.1K SEDG PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $15.00 $68.9K 373 616 INTC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $27.50 $25.2K 17.7K 606

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on October 11, 2024. Parties traded 127 contract(s) at a $126.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.4K, with a price of $216.0 per contract. There were 8898 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12122 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on October 11, 2024. Parties traded 75 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.4K, with a price of $420.0 per contract. There were 7252 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9565 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CLSK (NASDAQ:CLSK), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 470 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 2451 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 50 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $705.8K, with a price of $288.0 per contract. There were 9037 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2474 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSM (NYSE:TSM), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 106 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 17 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.9K, with a price of $2880.0 per contract. There were 2616 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2276 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on October 11, 2024. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.5K, with a price of $445.0 per contract. There were 1433 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2262 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MARA (NASDAQ:MARA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 78 day(s) on December 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $32.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.1K, with a price of $36.0 per contract. There were 36349 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2192 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $420.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.5K, with a price of $590.0 per contract. There were 4531 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2189 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TXN (NASDAQ:TXN), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on October 11, 2024. Parties traded 125 contract(s) at a $205.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.5K, with a price of $212.0 per contract. There were 343 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1129 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SEDG (NASDAQ:SEDG), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 260 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 189 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $68.9K, with a price of $365.0 per contract. There were 373 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 616 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 106 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $27.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.2K, with a price of $101.0 per contract. There were 17728 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 606 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

