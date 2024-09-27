10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/27/24 $120.00 $29.0K 80.1K 109.7K SMCI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/27/24 $415.00 $31.0K 525 16.5K AAPL PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 10/04/24 $227.50 $36.3K 3.5K 10.4K MARA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/04/24 $17.50 $82.0K 4.7K 7.8K MSTR CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/04/24 $175.00 $26.4K 38.3K 6.4K AVGO PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/04/24 $170.00 $110.0K 1.7K 3.5K CORZ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $8.00 $41.9K 9.1K 3.3K PGY PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/21/25 $5.00 $37.5K 0 1.5K SNOW CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $130.00 $47.4K 2.7K 994 AMD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $160.00 $95.5K 17.2K 913

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 450 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.0K, with a price of $64.0 per contract. There were 80174 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 109777 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SMCI (NASDAQ:SMCI), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $415.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.0K, with a price of $155.0 per contract. There were 525 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 16571 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 7 day(s) on October 4, 2024. This event was a transfer of 160 contract(s) at a $227.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.3K, with a price of $227.0 per contract. There were 3564 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10464 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MARA (NASDAQ:MARA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on October 4, 2024. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $82.0K, with a price of $82.0 per contract. There were 4753 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7868 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on October 4, 2024. Parties traded 28 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.4K, with a price of $947.0 per contract. There were 38380 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6484 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AVGO (NASDAQ:AVGO), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on October 4, 2024. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $110.0K, with a price of $220.0 per contract. There were 1715 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3525 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CORZ (NASDAQ:CORZ), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 49 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 3333 contract(s) at a $8.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.9K, with a price of $15.0 per contract. There were 9152 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3334 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PGY (NASDAQ:PGY), we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 147 day(s) on February 21, 2025. Parties traded 1500 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 46 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.5K, with a price of $25.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SNOW (NYSE:SNOW), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 49 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 177 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.4K, with a price of $268.0 per contract. There were 2767 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 994 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $95.5K, with a price of $955.0 per contract. There were 17277 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 913 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

