10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/27/24 $125.00 $28.2K 103.6K 275.7K AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/27/24 $230.00 $29.4K 34.2K 45.9K BILL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $60.00 $93.6K 1.0K 4.1K MSFT CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $450.00 $86.2K 14.7K 3.4K DOCU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $70.00 $53.0K 5 1.5K SNOW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/11/24 $120.00 $32.0K 212 1.4K AMD CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $165.00 $32.8K 7.2K 819 SMCI CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/04/24 $475.00 $27.4K 299 447 DDOG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $150.00 $49.7K 574 277 AVGO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $200.00 $114.0K 6.5K 248

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on September 27, 2024. Parties traded 251 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.2K, with a price of $114.0 per contract. There were 103644 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 275707 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on September 27, 2024. This event was a transfer of 950 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 30 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.4K, with a price of $31.0 per contract. There were 34204 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 45988 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BILL (NYSE:BILL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 149 day(s) on February 21, 2025. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $93.6K, with a price of $470.0 per contract. There were 1050 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4129 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 23 day(s) on October 18, 2024. This event was a transfer of 401 contract(s) at a $450.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $86.2K, with a price of $215.0 per contract. There were 14774 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3407 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DOCU (NASDAQ:DOCU), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 51 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 1555 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 42 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.0K, with a price of $35.0 per contract. There were 5 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1557 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SNOW (NYSE:SNOW), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 16 day(s) on October 11, 2024. This event was a transfer of 191 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.0K, with a price of $168.0 per contract. There were 212 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1409 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 51 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.8K, with a price of $1095.0 per contract. There were 7274 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 819 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SMCI (NASDAQ:SMCI), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 9 day(s) on October 4, 2024. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $475.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.4K, with a price of $1370.0 per contract. There were 299 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 447 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DDOG (NASDAQ:DDOG), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 177 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 140 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.7K, with a price of $355.0 per contract. There were 574 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 277 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AVGO (NASDAQ:AVGO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 86 day(s) on December 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $114.0K, with a price of $570.0 per contract. There were 6517 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 248 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.