10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $120.00 $26.1K 161.7K 187.7K INTC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $21.00 $30.8K 104.0K 89.1K AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $227.50 $60.0K 25.7K 59.0K AMD PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $157.50 $27.2K 2.0K 20.4K MSTR CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $150.00 $63.2K 39.4K 18.9K AVGO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $170.00 $31.6K 13.7K 12.6K MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $455.00 $32.7K 5.5K 10.5K CRM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $262.50 $50.0K 5.1K 5.9K SMCI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $440.00 $45.6K 1.7K 4.8K IBM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $250.00 $169.4K 48.5K 2.4K

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on September 20, 2024. Parties traded 238 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.1K, with a price of $110.0 per contract. There were 161784 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 187734 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on September 20, 2024. Parties traded 641 contract(s) at a $21.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.8K, with a price of $48.0 per contract. There were 104002 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 89110 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on September 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 216 contract(s) at a $227.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.0K, with a price of $278.0 per contract. There were 25714 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 59016 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on September 20, 2024. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $157.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.2K, with a price of $136.0 per contract. There were 2000 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 20478 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 1 day(s) on September 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 372 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.2K, with a price of $170.0 per contract. There were 39439 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 18984 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AVGO (NASDAQ:AVGO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on September 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 211 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.6K, with a price of $150.0 per contract. There were 13715 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12663 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 29 day(s) on October 18, 2024. This event was a transfer of 84 contract(s) at a $455.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.7K, with a price of $390.0 per contract. There were 5584 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10547 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRM (NYSE:CRM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on September 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 78 contract(s) at a $262.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.0K, with a price of $618.0 per contract. There were 5172 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5903 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SMCI (NASDAQ:SMCI), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on September 20, 2024. Parties traded 60 contract(s) at a $440.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.6K, with a price of $760.0 per contract. There were 1759 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4870 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding IBM (NYSE:IBM), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 120 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 892 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 70 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $169.4K, with a price of $190.0 per contract. There were 48567 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2417 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.