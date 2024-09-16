10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $117.00 $38.0K 12.5K 61.6K ORCL CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $165.00 $38.9K 6.9K 8.7K SMCI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $450.00 $57.2K 1.7K 4.4K IBM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $210.00 $630.5K 4.9K 2.5K MU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $87.00 $37.6K 610 2.2K AMD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $180.00 $237.8K 15.9K 1.9K INTC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $30.00 $31.0K 15.5K 1.3K ADBE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $600.00 $1.3 million 561 364 AVGO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $180.00 $62.3K 8.1K 362 WOLF PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $8.00 $61.4K 2.3K 360

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on September 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 139 contract(s) at a $117.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.0K, with a price of $274.0 per contract. There were 12592 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 61676 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ORCL (NYSE:ORCL), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on September 20, 2024. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.9K, with a price of $778.0 per contract. There were 6977 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8784 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SMCI (NASDAQ:SMCI), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on September 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 30 contract(s) at a $450.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.2K, with a price of $1909.0 per contract. There were 1754 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4442 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For IBM (NYSE:IBM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 60 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 452 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $630.5K, with a price of $1395.0 per contract. There were 4980 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2545 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MU (NASDAQ:MU), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on September 20, 2024. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $87.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.6K, with a price of $188.0 per contract. There were 610 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2252 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 123 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 298 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $237.8K, with a price of $798.0 per contract. There were 15915 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1985 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 95 day(s) on December 20, 2024. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.0K, with a price of $31.0 per contract. There were 15581 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1337 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ADBE (NASDAQ:ADBE), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 277 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 350 contract(s) at a $600.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.3 million, with a price of $3750.0 per contract. There were 561 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 364 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AVGO (NASDAQ:AVGO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 123 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 63 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.3K, with a price of $990.0 per contract. There were 8124 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 362 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WOLF (NYSE:WOLF), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 95 day(s) on December 20, 2024. Parties traded 307 contract(s) at a $8.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.4K, with a price of $200.0 per contract. There were 2324 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 360 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

