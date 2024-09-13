10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/13/24 $118.00 $58.0K 56.8K 71.6K MSFT CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $430.00 $30.5K 15.1K 8.3K MSTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $140.00 $40.8K 3.4K 5.4K PLTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $36.50 $149.9K 2.4K 5.3K AVGO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $170.00 $26.1K 11.6K 4.5K ORCL CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $160.00 $95.0K 8.0K 3.0K TSM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/27/24 $165.00 $114.5K 1.8K 1.1K DV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $30.00 $82.7K 109 674 APP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $120.00 $32.7K 1.3K 515 MU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/27/24 $93.00 $143.8K 515 455

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 400 contract(s) at a $118.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.0K, with a price of $145.0 per contract. There were 56825 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 71622 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on September 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $430.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.5K, with a price of $611.0 per contract. There were 15170 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8389 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on September 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 67 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.8K, with a price of $610.0 per contract. There were 3447 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5492 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PLTR (NYSE:PLTR), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on September 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 3488 contract(s) at a $36.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $149.9K, with a price of $43.0 per contract. There were 2401 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5309 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AVGO (NASDAQ:AVGO), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on September 20, 2024. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.1K, with a price of $261.0 per contract. There were 11683 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4561 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ORCL (NYSE:ORCL), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on September 20, 2024. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $95.0K, with a price of $475.0 per contract. There were 8095 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3037 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSM (NYSE:TSM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 14 day(s) on September 27, 2024. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $114.5K, with a price of $1145.0 per contract. There were 1872 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1163 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DV (NYSE:DV), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 490 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 662 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 40 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $82.7K, with a price of $125.0 per contract. There were 109 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 674 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For APP (NASDAQ:APP), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 126 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 30 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.7K, with a price of $1090.0 per contract. There were 1382 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 515 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MU (NASDAQ:MU), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on September 27, 2024. Parties traded 310 contract(s) at a $93.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 35 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $143.8K, with a price of $465.0 per contract. There were 515 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 455 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.