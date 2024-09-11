10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/13/24 $110.00 $35.2K 83.0K 211.3K MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/13/24 $420.00 $31.6K 6.9K 9.0K AVGO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/13/24 $150.00 $47.7K 7.7K 7.3K IBM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $250.00 $29.2K 709 5.5K AMD PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/13/24 $145.00 $25.0K 1.2K 2.9K CLS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/13/24 $43.00 $30.1K 4.1K 1.9K MU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $80.00 $50.9K 385 481 SMCI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/27/24 $480.00 $109.8K 92 326 AAPL PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $225.00 $35.5K 1.9K 319 CRM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $270.00 $34.4K 3.3K 301

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on September 13, 2024. Parties traded 81 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.2K, with a price of $435.0 per contract. There were 83080 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 211340 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on September 13, 2024. This event was a transfer of 164 contract(s) at a $420.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 32 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.6K, with a price of $193.0 per contract. There were 6934 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9098 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AVGO (NASDAQ:AVGO), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on September 13, 2024. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.7K, with a price of $478.0 per contract. There were 7768 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7385 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding IBM (NYSE:IBM), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 128 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 240 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.2K, with a price of $122.0 per contract. There were 709 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5548 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on September 13, 2024. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $250.0 per contract. There were 1290 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2977 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CLS (NYSE:CLS), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on September 13, 2024. Parties traded 1100 contract(s) at a $43.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.1K, with a price of $25.0 per contract. There were 4135 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1937 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MU (NASDAQ:MU), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 100 day(s) on December 20, 2024. Parties traded 33 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.9K, with a price of $1545.0 per contract. There were 385 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 481 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SMCI (NASDAQ:SMCI), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 16 day(s) on September 27, 2024. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $480.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $109.8K, with a price of $1092.0 per contract. There were 92 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 326 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 191 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 23 contract(s) at a $225.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.5K, with a price of $1545.0 per contract. There were 1980 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 319 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRM (NYSE:CRM), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 37 day(s) on October 18, 2024. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $270.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.4K, with a price of $172.0 per contract. There were 3311 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 301 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.