10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/06/24 $119.00 $56.4K 3.8K 25.0K SMCI CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/30/24 $430.00 $79.0K 1.3K 10.2K AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $235.00 $26.6K 36.3K 5.6K INTC CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $27.50 $200.0K 12.7K 4.1K PLTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/06/24 $33.00 $25.2K 7.2K 3.9K ASAN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/06/24 $15.00 $75.0K 349 1.0K AMD PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $150.00 $63.0K 6.7K 429 CRM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $250.00 $47.0K 5.3K 378 MSFT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/06/24 $400.00 $92.3K 381 339 IBM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $200.00 $130.6K 1.2K 331

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on September 6, 2024. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $119.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.4K, with a price of $282.0 per contract. There were 3895 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 25053 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SMCI (NASDAQ:SMCI), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $430.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $79.0K, with a price of $790.0 per contract. There were 1325 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10238 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 21 day(s) on September 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 103 contract(s) at a $235.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.6K, with a price of $258.0 per contract. There were 36320 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5611 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 140 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 2000 contract(s) at a $27.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $200.0K, with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 12798 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4177 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PLTR (NYSE:PLTR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on September 6, 2024. This event was a transfer of 1091 contract(s) at a $33.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.2K, with a price of $23.0 per contract. There were 7247 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3938 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ASAN (NYSE:ASAN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on September 6, 2024. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 33 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $75.0K, with a price of $75.0 per contract. There were 349 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1077 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 49 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 60 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.0K, with a price of $1050.0 per contract. There were 6758 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 429 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CRM (NYSE:CRM), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on September 20, 2024. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.0K, with a price of $470.0 per contract. There were 5331 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 378 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 7 day(s) on September 6, 2024. This event was a transfer of 62 contract(s) at a $400.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $92.3K, with a price of $1489.0 per contract. There were 381 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 339 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding IBM (NYSE:IBM), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 49 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 278 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 55 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $130.6K, with a price of $470.0 per contract. There were 1219 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 331 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

