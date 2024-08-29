10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $130.00 $39.0K 142.1K 44.4K INTC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/06/24 $20.00 $34.6K 7.6K 7.4K SMCI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/30/24 $460.00 $46.5K 1.1K 5.2K MRVL CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $75.00 $37.6K 15.9K 4.6K MSFT PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/06/24 $410.00 $25.4K 1.4K 2.8K AAPL PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $220.00 $31.0K 10.8K 2.3K CRM CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/13/24 $282.50 $42.5K 14 2.1K MU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $115.00 $48.1K 4.7K 1.9K DELL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/30/24 $115.00 $36.8K 2.6K 1.8K IREN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $15.00 $35.3K 15.0K 1.3K

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 22 day(s) on September 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 142 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.0K, with a price of $275.0 per contract. There were 142170 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 44496 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on September 6, 2024. Parties traded 468 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.6K, with a price of $74.0 per contract. There were 7693 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7472 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SMCI (NASDAQ:SMCI), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on August 30, 2024. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $460.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.5K, with a price of $930.0 per contract. There were 1188 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5296 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MRVL (NASDAQ:MRVL), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 22 day(s) on September 20, 2024. Parties traded 149 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.6K, with a price of $253.0 per contract. There were 15909 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4603 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on September 6, 2024. This event was a transfer of 130 contract(s) at a $410.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.4K, with a price of $196.0 per contract. There were 1483 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2835 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 50 day(s) on October 18, 2024. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.0K, with a price of $310.0 per contract. There were 10831 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2368 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CRM (NYSE:CRM), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on September 13, 2024. Parties traded 1250 contract(s) at a $282.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.5K, with a price of $34.0 per contract. There were 14 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2112 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MU (NASDAQ:MU), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 78 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 132 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 50 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.1K, with a price of $365.0 per contract. There were 4793 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1940 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DELL (NYSE:DELL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 1 day(s) on August 30, 2024. This event was a transfer of 80 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.8K, with a price of $460.0 per contract. There were 2624 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1879 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding IREN (NASDAQ:IREN), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 505 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 136 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.3K, with a price of $260.0 per contract. There were 15094 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1340 contract(s) were bought and sold.

