10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/30/24 $130.00 $48.3K 146.7K 82.6K AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/30/24 $155.00 $28.0K 17.9K 28.5K AAPL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/30/24 $230.00 $68.1K 4.2K 12.1K SMCI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/30/24 $420.00 $28.0K 25 7.3K MU CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $100.00 $28.0K 8.0K 3.4K NTNX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $65.00 $75.6K 3.1K 1.7K PLTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $25.00 $61.5K 2.3K 1.6K CRM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/30/24 $285.00 $80.8K 930 1.3K OKTA CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $110.00 $198.9K 1.0K 1.1K IBM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $250.00 $171.6K 978 546

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 2 day(s) on August 30, 2024. This event was a transfer of 93 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.3K, with a price of $520.0 per contract. There were 146792 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 82671 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on August 30, 2024. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $112.0 per contract. There were 17957 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 28535 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on August 30, 2024. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $68.1K, with a price of $340.0 per contract. There were 4257 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12140 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SMCI (NASDAQ:SMCI), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on August 30, 2024. This event was a transfer of 13 contract(s) at a $420.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $2155.0 per contract. There were 25 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7301 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU (NASDAQ:MU), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 23 day(s) on September 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $280.0 per contract. There were 8089 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3456 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NTNX (NASDAQ:NTNX), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 506 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 161 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $75.6K, with a price of $470.0 per contract. There were 3163 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1713 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PLTR (NYSE:PLTR), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 205 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 299 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.5K, with a price of $206.0 per contract. There were 2381 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1663 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRM (NYSE:CRM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 2 day(s) on August 30, 2024. This event was a transfer of 388 contract(s) at a $285.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $80.8K, with a price of $209.0 per contract. There were 930 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1322 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For OKTA (NASDAQ:OKTA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 51 day(s) on October 18, 2024. This event was a transfer of 721 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $198.9K, with a price of $276.0 per contract. There were 1031 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1108 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding IBM (NYSE:IBM), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 296 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 546 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 58 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $171.6K, with a price of $305.0 per contract. There were 978 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 546 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

