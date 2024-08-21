10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/23/24 $130.00 $26.4K 100.4K 175.7K SOUN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $5.50 $126.3K 26.7K 25.4K SMCI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/23/24 $620.00 $32.8K 1.3K 5.8K ADI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $240.00 $27.7K 3.1K 5.3K TSM PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/23/24 $170.00 $35.6K 2.9K 1.9K SNOW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $150.00 $30.8K 4.9K 1.7K AVGO CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/06/24 $167.50 $32.5K 112 1.1K MSFT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $400.00 $50.1K 6.2K 663 COHR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $100.00 $40.4K 88 505 SEDG PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $45.00 $198.9K 7.4K 500

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on August 23, 2024. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.4K, with a price of $132.0 per contract. There were 100437 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 175724 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SOUN (NASDAQ:SOUN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 58 day(s) on October 18, 2024. This event was a transfer of 2527 contract(s) at a $5.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $126.3K, with a price of $50.0 per contract. There were 26772 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 25462 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SMCI (NASDAQ:SMCI), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on August 23, 2024. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $620.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.8K, with a price of $1643.0 per contract. There were 1332 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5825 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ADI (NASDAQ:ADI), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 30 day(s) on September 20, 2024. Parties traded 101 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.7K, with a price of $275.0 per contract. There were 3195 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5323 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSM (NYSE:TSM), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on August 23, 2024. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.6K, with a price of $178.0 per contract. There were 2957 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1934 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SNOW (NYSE:SNOW), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 30 day(s) on September 20, 2024. Parties traded 79 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.8K, with a price of $390.0 per contract. There were 4999 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1738 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AVGO (NASDAQ:AVGO), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 16 day(s) on September 6, 2024. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $167.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.5K, with a price of $650.0 per contract. There were 112 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1158 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 149 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 39 contract(s) at a $400.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.1K, with a price of $1285.0 per contract. There were 6269 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 663 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For COHR (NYSE:COHR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 58 day(s) on October 18, 2024. This event was a transfer of 505 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 37 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.4K, with a price of $80.0 per contract. There were 88 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 505 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SEDG (NASDAQ:SEDG), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 149 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $198.9K, with a price of $1990.0 per contract. There were 7468 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

