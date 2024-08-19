10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/23/24 $125.00 $46.5K 68.8K 146.9K AAPL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/23/24 $225.00 $25.2K 6.4K 16.7K MSFT CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/23/24 $420.00 $26.9K 6.3K 15.4K AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/30/24 $150.00 $33.9K 7.5K 7.0K SMCI CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/23/24 $625.00 $28.2K 1.1K 3.7K PANW CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/23/24 $340.00 $71.5K 1.0K 3.6K PLTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/30/24 $32.00 $29.7K 7.7K 3.0K BTDR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $7.50 $84.0K 2.1K 1.3K GTLB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $50.00 $38.0K 264 706 MARA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $20.00 $28.2K 16.5K 624

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on August 23, 2024. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.5K, with a price of $465.0 per contract. There were 68832 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 146912 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on August 23, 2024. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $225.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.2K, with a price of $252.0 per contract. There were 6499 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 16709 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on August 23, 2024. This event was a transfer of 91 contract(s) at a $420.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.9K, with a price of $296.0 per contract. There were 6372 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 15448 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 11 day(s) on August 30, 2024. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.9K, with a price of $679.0 per contract. There were 7533 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7088 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SMCI (NASDAQ:SMCI), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on August 23, 2024. Parties traded 13 contract(s) at a $625.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.2K, with a price of $2170.0 per contract. There were 1151 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3745 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PANW (NASDAQ:PANW), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on August 23, 2024. Parties traded 44 contract(s) at a $340.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $71.5K, with a price of $1628.0 per contract. There were 1073 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3617 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PLTR (NYSE:PLTR), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 11 day(s) on August 30, 2024. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $32.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.7K, with a price of $119.0 per contract. There were 7758 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3027 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BTDR (NASDAQ:BTDR), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 214 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 600 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 31 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $84.0K, with a price of $140.0 per contract. There were 2166 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1370 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GTLB (NASDAQ:GTLB), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 88 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 97 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.0K, with a price of $379.0 per contract. There were 264 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 706 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MARA (NASDAQ:MARA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 151 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.2K, with a price of $282.0 per contract. There were 16588 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 624 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

