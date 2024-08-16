10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/23/24 $225.00 $106.5K 11.5K 18.9K MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/23/24 $420.00 $43.8K 3.4K 11.3K NVDA CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/30/24 $120.00 $26.4K 41.0K 10.4K AMD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $135.00 $211.5K 17.8K 4.1K INTC CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $22.00 $34.9K 12.8K 3.5K TSM CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/13/24 $170.00 $31.8K 10.5K 3.3K DELL CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/23/24 $115.00 $50.0K 1.5K 3.1K SKYT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $9.00 $49.5K 4.0K 2.5K PLTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $25.00 $64.7K 5.1K 1.0K MCHP CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $82.50 $195.9K 222 930

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on August 23, 2024. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $225.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $106.5K, with a price of $355.0 per contract. There were 11547 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 18920 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on August 23, 2024. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $420.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.8K, with a price of $436.0 per contract. There were 3424 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11322 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on August 30, 2024. Parties traded 27 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.4K, with a price of $981.0 per contract. There were 41007 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10445 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 35 day(s) on September 20, 2024. Parties traded 823 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $211.5K, with a price of $257.0 per contract. There were 17835 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4192 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 35 day(s) on September 20, 2024. Parties traded 635 contract(s) at a $22.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.9K, with a price of $55.0 per contract. There were 12881 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3510 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSM (NYSE:TSM), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on September 13, 2024. Parties traded 33 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.8K, with a price of $965.0 per contract. There were 10596 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3331 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DELL (NYSE:DELL), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on August 23, 2024. Parties traded 350 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.0K, with a price of $143.0 per contract. There were 1500 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3114 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SKYT (NASDAQ:SKYT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 450 contract(s) at a $9.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.5K, with a price of $110.0 per contract. There were 4075 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2534 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PLTR (NYSE:PLTR), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 91 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 820 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.7K, with a price of $79.0 per contract. There were 5104 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1022 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MCHP (NASDAQ:MCHP), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 35 day(s) on September 20, 2024. Parties traded 700 contract(s) at a $82.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $195.9K, with a price of $280.0 per contract. There were 222 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 930 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

