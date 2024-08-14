10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $117.50 $37.7K 8.8K 50.4K MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $420.00 $45.3K 15.9K 20.4K AAPL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $222.50 $28.8K 1.6K 10.7K SMCI CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/16/24 $575.00 $57.5K 820 3.3K INTC CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $20.00 $133.5K 12.2K 1.9K ARM CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/16/24 $125.00 $36.5K 4.7K 1.5K MSTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/23/24 $140.00 $189.0K 607 1.4K PLTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $30.00 $245.0K 12.2K 1.0K SNOW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $135.00 $1.3 million 654 962 AMD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $135.00 $27.3K 3.7K 862

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on August 16, 2024. This event was a transfer of 201 contract(s) at a $117.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.7K, with a price of $188.0 per contract. There were 8835 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 50421 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on August 16, 2024. Parties traded 401 contract(s) at a $420.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.3K, with a price of $113.0 per contract. There were 15944 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 20464 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on August 16, 2024. This event was a transfer of 126 contract(s) at a $222.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.8K, with a price of $229.0 per contract. There were 1673 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10767 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SMCI (NASDAQ:SMCI), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on August 16, 2024. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $575.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.5K, with a price of $1150.0 per contract. There were 820 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3360 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 156 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $133.5K, with a price of $267.0 per contract. There were 12253 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1982 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ARM (NASDAQ:ARM), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on August 16, 2024. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.5K, with a price of $365.0 per contract. There were 4798 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1548 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 9 day(s) on August 23, 2024. This event was a transfer of 630 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $189.0K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 607 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1431 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PLTR (NYSE:PLTR), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 128 day(s) on December 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $245.0K, with a price of $490.0 per contract. There were 12210 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1026 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SNOW (NYSE:SNOW), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 128 day(s) on December 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 960 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 50 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.3 million, with a price of $1410.0 per contract. There were 654 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 962 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 65 day(s) on October 18, 2024. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.3K, with a price of $1365.0 per contract. There were 3732 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 862 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

