10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $115.00 $26.9K 64.2K 127.9K AAPL CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/16/24 $222.50 $28.3K 9.2K 30.8K INTC CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/16/24 $19.50 $26.1K 7.2K 5.3K TSM CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/13/24 $170.00 $62.5K 591 4.0K MSTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/16/24 $140.00 $38.0K 4.0K 3.7K PLTR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/30/24 $30.00 $28.6K 4.9K 3.1K SMCI PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/16/24 $580.00 $45.6K 297 2.8K AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/30/24 $150.00 $47.2K 5.5K 2.8K MSFT PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $390.00 $1.4 million 4.0K 2.0K CRM CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $250.00 $32.3K 1.7K 839

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on August 16, 2024. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.9K, with a price of $269.0 per contract. There were 64251 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 127995 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on August 16, 2024. Parties traded 150 contract(s) at a $222.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.3K, with a price of $189.0 per contract. There were 9235 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 30850 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on August 16, 2024. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $19.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.1K, with a price of $87.0 per contract. There were 7220 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5396 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSM (NYSE:TSM), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on September 13, 2024. Parties traded 68 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.5K, with a price of $920.0 per contract. There were 591 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4014 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on August 16, 2024. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.0K, with a price of $380.0 per contract. There were 4039 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3731 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PLTR (NYSE:PLTR), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 17 day(s) on August 30, 2024. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.6K, with a price of $143.0 per contract. There were 4975 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3177 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SMCI (NASDAQ:SMCI), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on August 16, 2024. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $580.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.6K, with a price of $2280.0 per contract. There were 297 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2829 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 17 day(s) on August 30, 2024. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.2K, with a price of $237.0 per contract. There were 5586 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2821 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 157 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $390.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.4 million, with a price of $1445.0 per contract. There were 4008 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2085 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CRM (NYSE:CRM), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 857 day(s) on December 18, 2026. Parties traded 5 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.3K, with a price of $6460.0 per contract. There were 1779 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 839 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

