10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/09/24 $100.00 $37.9K 51.2K 116.8K AAPL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/09/24 $210.00 $42.6K 8.9K 58.9K SMCI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/09/24 $500.00 $592.3K 1.7K 18.8K AMD CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/09/24 $133.00 $45.0K 2.3K 4.9K ARM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $110.00 $40.2K 1.0K 3.1K AVGO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $150.00 $350.0K 26.3K 3.1K MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/09/24 $405.00 $70.8K 2.4K 2.6K FSLY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/09/24 $7.50 $30.6K 1.5K 1.4K HUBS CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/16/24 $510.00 $30.8K 177 581 MSTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/09/24 $1200.00 $41.1K 434 557

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on August 9, 2024. Parties traded 194 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.9K, with a price of $195.0 per contract. There were 51219 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 116804 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on August 9, 2024. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.6K, with a price of $213.0 per contract. There were 8985 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 58952 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SMCI (NASDAQ:SMCI), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on August 9, 2024. This event was a transfer of 502 contract(s) at a $500.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $592.3K, with a price of $1180.0 per contract. There were 1777 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 18812 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on August 9, 2024. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $133.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.0K, with a price of $225.0 per contract. There were 2345 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4908 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ARM (NASDAQ:ARM), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 163 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.2K, with a price of $2010.0 per contract. There were 1046 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3191 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AVGO (NASDAQ:AVGO), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 44 day(s) on September 20, 2024. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $350.0K, with a price of $700.0 per contract. There were 26357 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3106 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on August 9, 2024. This event was a transfer of 308 contract(s) at a $405.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $70.8K, with a price of $230.0 per contract. There were 2481 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2637 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FSLY (NYSE:FSLY), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on August 9, 2024. This event was a transfer of 567 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 27 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.6K, with a price of $55.0 per contract. There were 1536 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1435 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HUBS (NYSE:HUBS), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on August 16, 2024. Parties traded 35 contract(s) at a $510.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.8K, with a price of $880.0 per contract. There were 177 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 581 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on August 9, 2024. Parties traded 21 contract(s) at a $1200.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.1K, with a price of $1960.0 per contract. There were 434 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 557 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

