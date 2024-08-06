10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/09/24 $103.00 $56.7K 7.6K 48.9K CSCO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $47.50 $27.4K 9.3K 8.5K SMCI PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 08/09/24 $600.00 $29.6K 997 2.4K DELL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/09/24 $95.00 $25.5K 203 998 MU PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $85.00 $733.5K 1.0K 932 AKAM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $95.00 $31.5K 194 872 AAPL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $185.00 $163.5K 28.6K 661 PANW CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/13/24 $325.00 $63.0K 1 404 NN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $11.00 $25.0K 1.3K 209 TSM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $165.00 $31.0K 10.0K 199

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on August 9, 2024. This event was a transfer of 344 contract(s) at a $103.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.7K, with a price of $165.0 per contract. There were 7673 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 48984 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CSCO (NASDAQ:CSCO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 45 day(s) on September 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $47.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.4K, with a price of $137.0 per contract. There were 9363 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8567 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SMCI (NASDAQ:SMCI), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on August 9, 2024. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $600.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.6K, with a price of $2967.0 per contract. There were 997 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2400 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DELL (NYSE:DELL), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on August 9, 2024. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.5K, with a price of $255.0 per contract. There were 203 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 998 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU (NASDAQ:MU), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 136 day(s) on December 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 815 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $733.5K, with a price of $900.0 per contract. There were 1073 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 932 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AKAM (NASDAQ:AKAM), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 73 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 38 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.5K, with a price of $830.0 per contract. There were 194 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 872 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 164 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $163.5K, with a price of $545.0 per contract. There were 28615 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 661 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PANW (NASDAQ:PANW), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 38 day(s) on September 13, 2024. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $325.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.0K, with a price of $1260.0 per contract. There were 1 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 404 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NN (NASDAQ:NN), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 164 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 209 contract(s) at a $11.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $120.0 per contract. There were 1376 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 209 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSM (NYSE:TSM), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on August 16, 2024. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.0K, with a price of $1035.0 per contract. There were 10010 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 199 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

