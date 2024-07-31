10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/02/24 $115.00 $59.3K 66.6K 168.3K AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/02/24 $145.00 $35.7K 8.3K 15.8K AAPL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/02/24 $225.00 $32.5K 14.8K 12.5K ARM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/02/24 $150.00 $95.3K 2.0K 2.8K CLSK CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $37.00 $36.0K 6.3K 2.0K MU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/02/24 $105.00 $27.1K 2.3K 940 QCOM PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/02/24 $175.00 $30.3K 1.3K 916 RIOT PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $16.00 $29.9K 165 501 TXN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $210.00 $38.6K 16.4K 394 TSM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $155.00 $92.0K 8.4K 375

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on August 2, 2024. This event was a transfer of 228 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.3K, with a price of $260.0 per contract. There were 66628 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 168329 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on August 2, 2024. Parties traded 138 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.7K, with a price of $259.0 per contract. There were 8307 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 15866 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on August 2, 2024. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $225.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.5K, with a price of $325.0 per contract. There were 14816 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12573 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ARM (NASDAQ:ARM), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on August 2, 2024. Parties traded 190 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $95.3K, with a price of $500.0 per contract. There were 2088 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2869 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CLSK (NASDAQ:CLSK), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 51 day(s) on September 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $37.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.0K, with a price of $36.0 per contract. There were 6308 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2032 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU (NASDAQ:MU), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on August 2, 2024. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.1K, with a price of $545.0 per contract. There were 2325 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 940 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For QCOM (NASDAQ:QCOM), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on August 2, 2024. This event was a transfer of 45 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.3K, with a price of $675.0 per contract. There were 1353 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 916 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RIOT (NASDAQ:RIOT), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 142 day(s) on December 20, 2024. Parties traded 46 contract(s) at a $16.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.9K, with a price of $650.0 per contract. There were 165 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 501 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TXN (NASDAQ:TXN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 51 day(s) on September 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 85 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.6K, with a price of $455.0 per contract. There were 16453 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 394 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSM (NYSE:TSM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 16 day(s) on August 16, 2024. This event was a transfer of 80 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $92.0K, with a price of $1150.0 per contract. There were 8499 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 375 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

