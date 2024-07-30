10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/02/24 $110.00 $100.3K 15.7K 180.1K CORZ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $10.00 $30.3K 17.7K 11.6K AAPL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $205.00 $25.3K 22.3K 7.0K WDC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/02/24 $60.00 $26.7K 8 2.3K MSFT PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/02/24 $415.00 $38.2K 3.8K 1.6K SMCI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/02/24 $670.00 $30.1K 68 1.2K MU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $95.00 $27.3K 3.2K 1.0K TSM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/30/24 $170.00 $30.6K 686 825 ANET PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $275.00 $39.9K 29 647 MSTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/02/24 $1550.00 $61.6K 586 566

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on August 2, 2024. This event was a transfer of 635 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 120 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $100.3K, with a price of $159.0 per contract. There were 15714 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 180101 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CORZ (NASDAQ:CORZ), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 52 day(s) on September 20, 2024. Parties traded 303 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.3K, with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 17755 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11609 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 17 day(s) on August 16, 2024. This event was a transfer of 125 contract(s) at a $205.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.3K, with a price of $203.0 per contract. There were 22391 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7079 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WDC (NASDAQ:WDC), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on August 2, 2024. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.7K, with a price of $535.0 per contract. There were 8 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2313 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on August 2, 2024. Parties traded 40 contract(s) at a $415.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.2K, with a price of $955.0 per contract. There were 3891 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1608 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SMCI (NASDAQ:SMCI), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on August 2, 2024. Parties traded 15 contract(s) at a $670.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.1K, with a price of $2010.0 per contract. There were 68 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1221 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MU (NASDAQ:MU), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 52 day(s) on September 20, 2024. Parties traded 22 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.3K, with a price of $1245.0 per contract. There were 3220 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1099 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSM (NYSE:TSM), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on August 30, 2024. Parties traded 114 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.6K, with a price of $269.0 per contract. There were 686 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 825 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ANET (NYSE:ANET), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 17 day(s) on August 16, 2024. This event was a transfer of 95 contract(s) at a $275.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.9K, with a price of $420.0 per contract. There were 29 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 647 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on August 2, 2024. This event was a transfer of 18 contract(s) at a $1550.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.6K, with a price of $3425.0 per contract. There were 586 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 566 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.