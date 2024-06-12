10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/14/24 $220.00 $43.8K 16.7K 283.1K NVDA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/14/24 $125.00 $44.8K 20.5K 81.4K MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/14/24 $440.00 $29.9K 6.2K 26.2K AMD CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/14/24 $160.00 $33.4K 9.9K 24.5K TSM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $165.00 $74.6K 9.6K 9.6K ENPH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/14/24 $140.00 $39.9K 2.2K 3.5K ORCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $135.00 $33.1K 2.9K 2.4K ARM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/14/24 $145.00 $133.1K 2.4K 1.8K MARA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $28.00 $105.5K 2.9K 1.8K AVGO CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/21/24 $1500.00 $48.0K 1.7K 1.3K

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on June 14, 2024. Parties traded 337 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.8K, with a price of $130.0 per contract. There were 16709 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 283109 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on June 14, 2024. Parties traded 256 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.8K, with a price of $176.0 per contract. There were 20554 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 81490 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on June 14, 2024. Parties traded 103 contract(s) at a $440.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.9K, with a price of $291.0 per contract. There were 6229 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 26217 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on June 14, 2024. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.4K, with a price of $223.0 per contract. There were 9934 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 24588 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSM (NYSE:TSM), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 37 day(s) on July 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 189 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $74.6K, with a price of $395.0 per contract. There were 9634 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9629 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ENPH (NASDAQ:ENPH), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on June 14, 2024. This event was a transfer of 195 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.9K, with a price of $205.0 per contract. There were 2270 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3542 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ORCL (NYSE:ORCL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 37 day(s) on July 19, 2024. Parties traded 51 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.1K, with a price of $650.0 per contract. There were 2958 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2420 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ARM (NASDAQ:ARM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on June 14, 2024. This event was a transfer of 125 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $133.1K, with a price of $1065.0 per contract. There were 2483 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1889 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MARA (NASDAQ:MARA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 100 day(s) on September 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 433 contract(s) at a $28.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $105.5K, with a price of $244.0 per contract. There were 2999 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1806 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AVGO (NASDAQ:AVGO), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 9 day(s) on June 21, 2024. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $1500.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.0K, with a price of $4800.0 per contract. There were 1757 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1348 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

