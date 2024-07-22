10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/26/24 $125.00 $211.5K 43.0K 138.7K AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/26/24 $230.00 $31.9K 28.5K 46.5K CRWD PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/26/24 $250.00 $26.5K 2.5K 19.9K RIOT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/26/24 $13.00 $26.9K 8.3K 5.2K AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/26/24 $152.50 $49.4K 2.9K 4.6K SMCI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/26/24 $800.00 $81.4K 2.1K 2.9K DELL CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/26/24 $130.00 $25.0K 1.2K 2.8K MARA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $27.00 $66.9K 4.8K 2.0K IREN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $20.00 $123.6K 4.8K 1.0K QCOM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $215.00 $32.4K 0 901

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on July 26, 2024. This event was a transfer of 1208 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 46 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $211.5K, with a price of $175.0 per contract. There were 43060 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 138765 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on July 26, 2024. This event was a transfer of 399 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.9K, with a price of $80.0 per contract. There were 28504 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 46551 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRWD (NASDAQ:CRWD), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on July 26, 2024. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.5K, with a price of $530.0 per contract. There were 2555 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 19917 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RIOT (NASDAQ:RIOT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on July 26, 2024. This event was a transfer of 767 contract(s) at a $13.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.9K, with a price of $35.0 per contract. There were 8385 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5216 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on July 26, 2024. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $152.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.4K, with a price of $495.0 per contract. There were 2978 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4695 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SMCI (NASDAQ:SMCI), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on July 26, 2024. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $800.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $81.4K, with a price of $4060.0 per contract. There were 2128 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2976 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DELL (NYSE:DELL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on July 26, 2024. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $250.0 per contract. There were 1205 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2891 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MARA (NASDAQ:MARA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 60 day(s) on September 20, 2024. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $27.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $66.9K, with a price of $333.0 per contract. There were 4880 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2047 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For IREN (NASDAQ:IREN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 543 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 412 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 109 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $123.6K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 4837 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1051 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For QCOM (NASDAQ:QCOM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 25 day(s) on August 16, 2024. This event was a transfer of 109 contract(s) at a $215.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.4K, with a price of $298.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 901 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

