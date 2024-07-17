10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $115.00 $30.7K 104.2K 175.2K AAPL PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/26/24 $227.50 $31.0K 3.0K 3.5K MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $440.00 $63.8K 6.5K 3.4K SMCI PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/19/24 $820.00 $27.4K 2.2K 2.8K AVGO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $160.00 $53.0K 7.5K 2.0K PLTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $28.00 $26.2K 1.6K 645 DELL CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $120.00 $38.5K 369 510 MSTR PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $450.00 $51.3K 28 462 CLSK CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/19/24 $15.50 $51.9K 2.2K 426 TEAM PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $150.00 $25.2K 144 362

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on July 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.7K, with a price of $123.0 per contract. There were 104274 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 175269 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 9 day(s) on July 26, 2024. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $227.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.0K, with a price of $310.0 per contract. There were 3086 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3579 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on July 19, 2024. Parties traded 130 contract(s) at a $440.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.8K, with a price of $492.0 per contract. There were 6518 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3436 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SMCI (NASDAQ:SMCI), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on July 19, 2024. Parties traded 13 contract(s) at a $820.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.4K, with a price of $2110.0 per contract. There were 2237 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2878 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AVGO (NASDAQ:AVGO), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 30 day(s) on August 16, 2024. This event was a transfer of 68 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.0K, with a price of $780.0 per contract. There were 7515 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2051 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PLTR (NYSE:PLTR), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 65 day(s) on September 20, 2024. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $28.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.2K, with a price of $262.0 per contract. There were 1671 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 645 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DELL (NYSE:DELL), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 93 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 24 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.5K, with a price of $1606.0 per contract. There were 369 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 510 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 520 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 9 contract(s) at a $450.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.3K, with a price of $5700.0 per contract. There were 28 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 462 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CLSK (NASDAQ:CLSK), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on July 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 175 contract(s) at a $15.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.9K, with a price of $297.0 per contract. There were 2284 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 426 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TEAM (NASDAQ:TEAM), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 65 day(s) on September 20, 2024. Parties traded 70 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.2K, with a price of $360.0 per contract. There were 144 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 362 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

