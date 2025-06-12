10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $205.00 $32.5K 33.7K 23.3K MSTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/13/25 $385.00 $55.5K 30.5K 23.2K NVDA CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $140.00 $28.4K 111.4K 16.2K MSFT CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/13/25 $475.00 $45.9K 7.4K 14.8K SLAB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $150.00 $36.7K 51 12.5K AVGO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $260.00 $59.2K 14.6K 9.5K CRWV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/13/25 $150.00 $30.2K 3.5K 6.0K INTC CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $21.00 $31.4K 13.3K 5.3K AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $130.00 $25.6K 22.6K 4.2K ORCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $190.00 $34.9K 5.4K 3.7K

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 299 contract(s) at a $205.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.5K, with a price of $109.0 per contract. There were 33726 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 23319 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on June 13, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $385.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.5K, with a price of $555.0 per contract. There were 30503 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 23277 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.4K, with a price of $568.0 per contract. There were 111435 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 16247 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on June 13, 2025. Parties traded 91 contract(s) at a $475.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.9K, with a price of $505.0 per contract. There were 7499 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 14857 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SLAB (NASDAQ:SLAB), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 36 day(s) on July 18, 2025. Parties traded 68 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.7K, with a price of $540.0 per contract. There were 51 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12593 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AVGO (NASDAQ:AVGO), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $260.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.2K, with a price of $296.0 per contract. There were 14684 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9553 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRWV (NASDAQ:CRWV), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on June 13, 2025. This event was a transfer of 101 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.2K, with a price of $299.0 per contract. There were 3560 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6026 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 64 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 173 contract(s) at a $21.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.4K, with a price of $182.0 per contract. There were 13362 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5350 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 36 day(s) on July 18, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.6K, with a price of $256.0 per contract. There were 22655 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4280 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ORCL (NYSE:ORCL), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.9K, with a price of $1165.0 per contract. There were 5446 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3758 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

