10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/13/25 $205.00 $43.9K 31.2K 69.2K AVGO CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/13/25 $245.00 $31.5K 2.4K 6.3K MSFT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/13/25 $465.00 $25.9K 4.3K 5.3K MSTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/13/25 $385.00 $40.2K 30.4K 3.0K CRWV CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/13/25 $152.50 $32.3K 969 3.0K INTC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $23.00 $82.1K 13.0K 2.6K NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $152.00 $34.2K 13.4K 2.3K PLTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $132.00 $29.4K 1.7K 1.5K IREN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $10.00 $73.0K 65.1K 1.4K WOLF CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $3.00 $45.0K 483 1.0K

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 3 day(s) on June 13, 2025. This event was a transfer of 400 contract(s) at a $205.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.9K, with a price of $109.0 per contract. There were 31228 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 69260 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AVGO (NASDAQ:AVGO), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on June 13, 2025. This event was a transfer of 95 contract(s) at a $245.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.5K, with a price of $332.0 per contract. There were 2426 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6318 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on June 13, 2025. This event was a transfer of 174 contract(s) at a $465.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.9K, with a price of $149.0 per contract. There were 4343 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5360 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on June 13, 2025. This event was a transfer of 40 contract(s) at a $385.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.2K, with a price of $1005.0 per contract. There were 30430 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3023 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CRWV (NASDAQ:CRWV), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on June 13, 2025. Parties traded 35 contract(s) at a $152.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.3K, with a price of $925.0 per contract. There were 969 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3016 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 38 day(s) on July 18, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $23.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 34 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $82.1K, with a price of $82.0 per contract. There were 13043 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2662 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 600 contract(s) at a $152.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.2K, with a price of $57.0 per contract. There were 13437 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2352 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PLTR (NASDAQ:PLTR), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 65 contract(s) at a $132.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.4K, with a price of $453.0 per contract. There were 1796 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1523 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For IREN (NASDAQ:IREN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 220 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $73.0K, with a price of $292.0 per contract. There were 65187 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1463 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WOLF (NYSE:WOLF), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 283 day(s) on March 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $3.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.0K, with a price of $45.0 per contract. There were 483 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1001 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

