10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/06/25 $140.00 $117.5K 56.0K 45.2K AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/06/25 $202.50 $43.4K 14.9K 43.7K PLTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/06/25 $125.00 $30.7K 5.2K 39.5K MU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $115.00 $60.4K 9.2K 9.0K HPE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $18.50 $48.8K 12.2K 8.6K AVGO CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $260.00 $86.5K 6.5K 7.4K WULF PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $3.00 $44.2K 12.5K 5.2K MSTR PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/13/25 $355.00 $25.1K 908 2.8K CRWD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/06/25 $467.50 $31.4K 516 1.3K OKTA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $100.00 $375.9K 1.1K 959

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 539 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $117.5K, with a price of $218.0 per contract. There were 56074 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 45279 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 447 contract(s) at a $202.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.4K, with a price of $97.0 per contract. There were 14937 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 43700 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PLTR (NASDAQ:PLTR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 236 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.7K, with a price of $130.0 per contract. There were 5203 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 39573 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU (NASDAQ:MU), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 14 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 403 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.4K, with a price of $150.0 per contract. There were 9274 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9054 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HPE (NYSE:HPE), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 1683 contract(s) at a $18.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 29 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.8K, with a price of $29.0 per contract. There were 12259 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8670 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AVGO (NASDAQ:AVGO), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 42 day(s) on July 18, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $260.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $86.5K, with a price of $865.0 per contract. There were 6594 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7499 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WULF (NASDAQ:WULF), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 70 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 2203 contract(s) at a $3.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 42 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.2K, with a price of $20.0 per contract. There were 12575 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5215 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on June 13, 2025. Parties traded 85 contract(s) at a $355.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.1K, with a price of $296.0 per contract. There were 908 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2814 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRWD (NASDAQ:CRWD), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 203 contract(s) at a $467.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 52 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.4K, with a price of $155.0 per contract. There were 516 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1363 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding OKTA (NASDAQ:OKTA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 168 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 254 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $375.9K, with a price of $1480.0 per contract. There were 1130 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 959 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

