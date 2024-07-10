10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/12/24 $135.00 $41.6K 67.3K 208.4K AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/12/24 $232.50 $62.4K 15.0K 125.7K TSM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/12/24 $190.00 $29.2K 12.1K 23.7K IREN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $10.00 $276.2K 36.3K 7.4K MSFT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/12/24 $460.00 $30.9K 3.3K 6.2K AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $220.00 $62.8K 7.5K 3.8K AVGO CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/12/24 $1800.00 $42.8K 4.8K 3.0K SMCI PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/12/24 $880.00 $25.2K 792 2.9K WDC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $80.00 $46.4K 2.9K 2.9K MU CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $140.00 $26.4K 5.1K 2.2K

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on July 12, 2024. This event was a transfer of 242 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.6K, with a price of $172.0 per contract. There were 67393 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 208425 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on July 12, 2024. Parties traded 455 contract(s) at a $232.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 30 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.4K, with a price of $136.0 per contract. There were 15099 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 125746 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSM (NYSE:TSM), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on July 12, 2024. Parties traded 112 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.2K, with a price of $262.0 per contract. There were 12160 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 23718 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For IREN (NASDAQ:IREN), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 555 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 1043 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 29 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $276.2K, with a price of $265.0 per contract. There were 36379 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7445 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on July 12, 2024. This event was a transfer of 172 contract(s) at a $460.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.9K, with a price of $180.0 per contract. There were 3384 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6201 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 37 day(s) on August 16, 2024. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.8K, with a price of $314.0 per contract. There were 7563 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3816 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AVGO (NASDAQ:AVGO), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 2 day(s) on July 12, 2024. This event was a transfer of 42 contract(s) at a $1800.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.8K, with a price of $1020.0 per contract. There were 4863 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3073 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SMCI (NASDAQ:SMCI), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on July 12, 2024. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $880.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.2K, with a price of $1260.0 per contract. There were 792 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2991 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WDC (NASDAQ:WDC), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 100 day(s) on October 18, 2024. This event was a transfer of 65 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.4K, with a price of $715.0 per contract. There were 2990 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2962 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU (NASDAQ:MU), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 72 day(s) on September 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 30 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.4K, with a price of $883.0 per contract. There were 5114 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2281 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.