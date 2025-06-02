10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/06/25 $137.00 $27.4K 11.3K 100.0K RGTI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/06/25 $13.00 $37.1K 1.9K 12.8K MSFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/06/25 $462.50 $713.1K 984 10.0K PLTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $160.00 $44.0K 6.3K 4.4K KOPN CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $1.50 $30.0K 2.3K 2.0K INTC CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $19.00 $77.6K 5.0K 1.5K AVGO CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/06/25 $240.00 $28.0K 2.6K 1.0K AMD PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $110.00 $61.6K 14.5K 742 AAPL PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/13/25 $202.50 $25.4K 504 623 ARM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $125.00 $74.5K 1.2K 582

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on June 6, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $137.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.4K, with a price of $274.0 per contract. There were 11350 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100067 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RGTI (NASDAQ:RGTI), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on June 6, 2025. Parties traded 2101 contract(s) at a $13.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.1K, with a price of $18.0 per contract. There were 1956 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12878 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on June 6, 2025. Parties traded 2228 contract(s) at a $462.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $713.1K, with a price of $320.0 per contract. There were 984 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10077 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PLTR (NASDAQ:PLTR), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 74 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 55 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.0K, with a price of $800.0 per contract. There were 6351 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4498 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding KOPN (NASDAQ:KOPN), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 46 day(s) on July 18, 2025. Parties traded 2000 contract(s) at a $1.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $15.0 per contract. There were 2316 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2015 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 74 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 353 contract(s) at a $19.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $77.6K, with a price of $220.0 per contract. There were 5072 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1531 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AVGO (NASDAQ:AVGO), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on June 6, 2025. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $1402.0 per contract. There were 2677 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1037 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 109 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 72 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.6K, with a price of $856.0 per contract. There were 14522 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 742 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 11 day(s) on June 13, 2025. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $202.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.4K, with a price of $510.0 per contract. There were 504 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 623 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ARM (NASDAQ:ARM), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 74 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 65 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $74.5K, with a price of $1147.0 per contract. There were 1255 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 582 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

