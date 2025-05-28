10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/30/25 $135.00 $197.2K 28.4K 34.2K U CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/30/25 $25.00 $27.7K 3.0K 29.2K CRWV PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/30/25 $100.00 $37.7K 12.2K 8.5K INTC PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/18/26 $22.00 $2.3 million 390 5.3K MSFT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $350.00 $245.2K 1.1K 4.6K MSTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/30/25 $362.50 $36.0K 300 3.5K IREN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $7.00 $43.6K 1.6K 3.1K OKTA PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $90.00 $111.9K 3 2.8K WULF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $5.00 $95.2K 12.2K 2.7K CSCO CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $72.50 $432.5K 817 2.5K

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on May 30, 2025. This event was a transfer of 493 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $197.2K, with a price of $400.0 per contract. There were 28470 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 34268 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding U (NYSE:U), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on May 30, 2025. Parties traded 308 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.7K, with a price of $90.0 per contract. There were 3083 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 29276 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CRWV (NASDAQ:CRWV), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on May 30, 2025. Parties traded 400 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.7K, with a price of $94.0 per contract. There were 12238 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8561 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 478 day(s) on September 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 5000 contract(s) at a $22.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $2.3 million, with a price of $461.0 per contract. There were 390 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5300 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 233 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $350.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $245.2K, with a price of $12261.0 per contract. There were 1179 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4635 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on May 30, 2025. This event was a transfer of 37 contract(s) at a $362.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.0K, with a price of $975.0 per contract. There were 300 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3577 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding IREN (NASDAQ:IREN), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 51 day(s) on July 18, 2025. Parties traded 1553 contract(s) at a $7.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.6K, with a price of $28.0 per contract. There were 1675 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3123 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding OKTA (NASDAQ:OKTA), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 386 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 116 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $111.9K, with a price of $965.0 per contract. There were 3 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2870 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WULF (NASDAQ:WULF), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 79 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 2500 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 47 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $95.2K, with a price of $38.0 per contract. There were 12263 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2701 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CSCO (NASDAQ:CSCO), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 233 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 2500 contract(s) at a $72.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $432.5K, with a price of $173.0 per contract. There were 817 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2501 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

