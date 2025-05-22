10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/23/25 $200.00 $45.5K 16.2K 31.7K NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/30/25 $140.00 $81.5K 67.4K 15.0K MSTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/23/25 $435.00 $95.5K 16.5K 13.8K NVTS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $5.00 $37.5K 615 13.0K IONQ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $44.00 $94.6K 0 4.6K MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $500.00 $66.0K 7.1K 4.4K WOLF PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $1.00 $62.8K 1.7K 3.3K TXN CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $195.00 $395.0K 2.4K 1.7K INTC CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $21.50 $114.0K 5.4K 1.5K SAP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $300.00 $45.7K 1.9K 857

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on May 23, 2025. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 47 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.5K, with a price of $91.0 per contract. There were 16210 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 31741 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on May 30, 2025. This event was a transfer of 284 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $81.5K, with a price of $287.0 per contract. There were 67491 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 15032 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on May 23, 2025. This event was a transfer of 985 contract(s) at a $435.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $95.5K, with a price of $97.0 per contract. There were 16561 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 13812 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVTS (NASDAQ:NVTS), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 29 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.5K, with a price of $75.0 per contract. There were 615 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 13000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding IONQ (NYSE:IONQ), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 29 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 161 contract(s) at a $44.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $94.6K, with a price of $580.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4604 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 85 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 112 contract(s) at a $500.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $66.0K, with a price of $590.0 per contract. There were 7114 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4434 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WOLF (NYSE:WOLF), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 302 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 806 contract(s) at a $1.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.8K, with a price of $78.0 per contract. There were 1701 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3386 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TXN (NASDAQ:TXN), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 57 day(s) on July 18, 2025. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $195.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $395.0K, with a price of $395.0 per contract. There were 2484 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1720 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 29 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 1500 contract(s) at a $21.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $114.0K, with a price of $76.0 per contract. There were 5468 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1582 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SAP (NYSE:SAP), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 29 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 52 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.7K, with a price of $880.0 per contract. There were 1919 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 857 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

