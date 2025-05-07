10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/09/25 $195.00 $34.5K 12.2K 31.8K MSTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/09/25 $400.00 $26.3K 13.3K 11.7K MSFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/09/25 $440.00 $29.9K 5.4K 5.4K APP CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/09/25 $300.00 $46.5K 4.5K 5.2K HPQ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $25.00 $29.4K 208 3.5K AMD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $80.00 $35.7K 5.7K 3.0K U PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $20.00 $59.9K 4.5K 2.2K MU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $80.00 $107.5K 11.8K 1.3K ENPH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $45.00 $98.6K 441 985 MARA PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/09/25 $14.50 $67.6K 2.9K 897

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on May 9, 2025. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $195.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.5K, with a price of $230.0 per contract. There were 12228 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 31849 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on May 9, 2025. This event was a transfer of 56 contract(s) at a $400.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.3K, with a price of $470.0 per contract. There were 13367 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11745 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on May 9, 2025. Parties traded 168 contract(s) at a $440.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.9K, with a price of $178.0 per contract. There were 5404 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5484 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding APP (NASDAQ:APP), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on May 9, 2025. Parties traded 16 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.5K, with a price of $2910.0 per contract. There were 4505 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5282 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HPQ (NYSE:HPQ), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 407 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 84 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.4K, with a price of $350.0 per contract. There were 208 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3589 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 135 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 15 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.7K, with a price of $2385.0 per contract. There were 5777 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3098 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding U (NYSE:U), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on May 16, 2025. Parties traded 921 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.9K, with a price of $65.0 per contract. There were 4519 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2263 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU (NASDAQ:MU), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 9 day(s) on May 16, 2025. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 31 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $107.5K, with a price of $215.0 per contract. There were 11862 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1370 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ENPH (NASDAQ:ENPH), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 135 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 138 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $98.6K, with a price of $715.0 per contract. There were 441 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 985 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MARA (NASDAQ:MARA), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on May 9, 2025. Parties traded 483 contract(s) at a $14.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $67.6K, with a price of $140.0 per contract. There were 2941 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 897 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

