10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/02/25 $114.00 $65.3K 75.6K 120.4K PLTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/02/25 $115.00 $29.3K 6.7K 33.6K MSTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/02/25 $400.00 $39.8K 13.8K 29.5K AAPL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/02/25 $200.00 $49.7K 32.3K 27.9K MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/02/25 $430.00 $48.0K 5.0K 15.4K FIVN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $25.00 $50.0K 709 2.6K WDC CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/16/25 $42.50 $34.5K 970 2.3K AVGO CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $370.00 $42.2K 3.6K 1.4K RGTI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/09/25 $9.00 $25.1K 2.4K 1.1K CLSK CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $7.00 $146.5K 1.4K 1.1K

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on May 2, 2025. This event was a transfer of 502 contract(s) at a $114.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 31 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $65.3K, with a price of $130.0 per contract. There were 75692 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 120448 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PLTR (NASDAQ:PLTR), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on May 2, 2025. Parties traded 277 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.3K, with a price of $106.0 per contract. There were 6707 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 33664 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on May 2, 2025. Parties traded 87 contract(s) at a $400.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.8K, with a price of $455.0 per contract. There were 13823 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 29566 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on May 2, 2025. This event was a transfer of 622 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.7K, with a price of $80.0 per contract. There were 32307 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 27972 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on May 2, 2025. Parties traded 160 contract(s) at a $430.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.0K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 5064 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 15431 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FIVN (NASDAQ:FIVN), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on May 16, 2025. Parties traded 204 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.0K, with a price of $245.0 per contract. There were 709 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2607 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WDC (NASDAQ:WDC), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 15 day(s) on May 16, 2025. This event was a transfer of 121 contract(s) at a $42.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.5K, with a price of $286.0 per contract. There were 970 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2372 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AVGO (NASDAQ:AVGO), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 624 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 41 contract(s) at a $370.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.2K, with a price of $1030.0 per contract. There were 3665 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1495 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RGTI (NASDAQ:RGTI), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on May 9, 2025. Parties traded 418 contract(s) at a $9.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 33 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.1K, with a price of $60.0 per contract. There were 2446 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1182 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CLSK (NASDAQ:CLSK), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 141 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $7.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $146.5K, with a price of $293.0 per contract. There were 1434 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1130 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

