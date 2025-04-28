10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/02/25 $105.00 $28.9K 26.6K 67.5K PLTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/02/25 $112.00 $28.0K 2.6K 8.3K MSTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/02/25 $350.00 $33.8K 2.8K 4.8K AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $230.00 $202.1K 31.6K 1.5K LITE CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $62.50 $35.0K 134 1.2K INTC PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $20.00 $285.0K 18.7K 1.0K FFIV CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $280.00 $28.6K 375 862 ZS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $220.00 $30.8K 1.6K 696 CRWV PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $25.00 $30.9K 939 425 AVGO CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $190.00 $48.6K 1.2K 422

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on May 2, 2025. This event was a transfer of 141 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.9K, with a price of $205.0 per contract. There were 26638 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 67505 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PLTR (NASDAQ:PLTR), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on May 2, 2025. Parties traded 79 contract(s) at a $112.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $356.0 per contract. There were 2637 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8321 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on May 2, 2025. This event was a transfer of 42 contract(s) at a $350.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.8K, with a price of $807.0 per contract. There were 2887 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4837 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 53 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 746 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 63 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $202.1K, with a price of $271.0 per contract. There were 31639 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1518 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LITE (NASDAQ:LITE), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 18 day(s) on May 16, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $62.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.0K, with a price of $350.0 per contract. There were 134 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1255 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 235 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $285.0K, with a price of $285.0 per contract. There were 18736 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1018 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FFIV (NASDAQ:FFIV), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 18 day(s) on May 16, 2025. This event was a transfer of 37 contract(s) at a $280.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.6K, with a price of $774.0 per contract. There were 375 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 862 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ZS (NASDAQ:ZS), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 53 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.8K, with a price of $1543.0 per contract. There were 1686 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 696 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CRWV (NASDAQ:CRWV), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 81 day(s) on July 18, 2025. Parties traded 238 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.9K, with a price of $130.0 per contract. There were 939 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 425 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AVGO (NASDAQ:AVGO), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 81 day(s) on July 18, 2025. Parties traded 28 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.6K, with a price of $1736.0 per contract. There were 1257 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 422 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

