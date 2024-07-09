10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/12/24 $132.00 $28.2K 93.1K 184.7K AMD CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/19/24 $180.00 $72.0K 25.5K 18.7K DELL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/12/24 $150.00 $27.0K 4.5K 10.7K MSFT CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/12/24 $462.50 $25.4K 1.2K 6.1K INTC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $37.00 $55.0K 18.6K 4.6K SMCI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/12/24 $900.00 $41.3K 2.4K 3.6K MARA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $25.00 $78.9K 7.3K 2.9K SEDG CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $35.00 $32.2K 4.5K 1.0K TXN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $210.00 $90.4K 16.3K 867 PLTR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $26.00 $71.0K 5.8K 615

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on July 12, 2024. Parties traded 170 contract(s) at a $132.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.2K, with a price of $166.0 per contract. There were 93161 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 184786 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 10 day(s) on July 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $72.0K, with a price of $360.0 per contract. There were 25589 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 18782 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DELL (NYSE:DELL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on July 12, 2024. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $135.0 per contract. There were 4550 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10713 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on July 12, 2024. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $462.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.4K, with a price of $255.0 per contract. There were 1263 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6137 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 38 day(s) on August 16, 2024. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $37.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.0K, with a price of $110.0 per contract. There were 18635 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4632 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SMCI (NASDAQ:SMCI), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on July 12, 2024. Parties traded 18 contract(s) at a $900.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.3K, with a price of $2299.0 per contract. There were 2404 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3640 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MARA (NASDAQ:MARA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 38 day(s) on August 16, 2024. This event was a transfer of 999 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 32 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $78.9K, with a price of $79.0 per contract. There were 7361 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2993 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SEDG (NASDAQ:SEDG), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 346 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.2K, with a price of $645.0 per contract. There were 4555 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1053 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TXN (NASDAQ:TXN), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 73 day(s) on September 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 169 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $90.4K, with a price of $535.0 per contract. There were 16399 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 867 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PLTR (NYSE:PLTR), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 73 day(s) on September 20, 2024. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $26.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $71.0K, with a price of $355.0 per contract. There were 5863 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 615 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

