10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/25/25 $106.00 $44.5K 82.0K 76.6K PLTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/25/25 $107.00 $27.3K 5.7K 14.2K MSTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/25/25 $370.00 $32.6K 16.0K 9.0K AAPL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/25/25 $207.50 $49.2K 1.6K 6.1K QBTS CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/25/25 $7.00 $39.8K 6.7K 6.1K APP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/02/25 $300.00 $49.3K 1.1K 2.0K MCHP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $37.50 $26.3K 2.1K 1.9K AI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $25.00 $29.2K 1.8K 1.4K WOLF PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $3.00 $26.0K 9.2K 1.3K ARM CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/02/25 $110.00 $55.6K 1.8K 1.3K

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on April 25, 2025. This event was a transfer of 278 contract(s) at a $106.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.5K, with a price of $160.0 per contract. There were 82024 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 76664 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PLTR (NASDAQ:PLTR), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on April 25, 2025. Parties traded 151 contract(s) at a $107.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 35 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.3K, with a price of $181.0 per contract. There were 5724 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 14240 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on April 25, 2025. This event was a transfer of 803 contract(s) at a $370.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 53 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.6K, with a price of $39.0 per contract. There were 16084 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9053 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on April 25, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $207.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.2K, with a price of $246.0 per contract. There were 1648 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6172 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For QBTS (NYSE:QBTS), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on April 25, 2025. This event was a transfer of 905 contract(s) at a $7.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.8K, with a price of $44.0 per contract. There were 6752 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6165 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For APP (NASDAQ:APP), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on May 2, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.3K, with a price of $492.0 per contract. There were 1127 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2065 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MCHP (NASDAQ:MCHP), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 330 day(s) on March 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 56 contract(s) at a $37.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.3K, with a price of $470.0 per contract. There were 2100 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1907 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AI (NYSE:AI), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 267 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 74 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.2K, with a price of $395.0 per contract. There were 1805 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1429 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WOLF (NYSE:WOLF), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 239 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 159 contract(s) at a $3.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $164.0 per contract. There were 9238 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1384 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ARM (NASDAQ:ARM), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on May 2, 2025. Parties traded 105 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.6K, with a price of $530.0 per contract. There were 1870 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1356 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

