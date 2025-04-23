10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $105.00 $48.6K 41.8K 12.9K IREN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $25.00 $54.8K 73.9K 5.2K CLSK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/02/25 $9.50 $40.1K 5.4K 3.5K ENPH PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $45.00 $563.5K 1.2K 3.1K AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $210.00 $59.0K 14.1K 3.1K PLTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/02/25 $101.00 $33.4K 1.1K 3.0K MRVL PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $37.50 $654.9K 466 1.8K ORCL CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/25/25 $125.00 $74.0K 1.3K 1.2K TSM PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $160.00 $44.3K 2.6K 1.1K ARM PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/02/25 $105.00 $73.5K 132 529

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 23 day(s) on May 16, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.6K, with a price of $489.0 per contract. There were 41844 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12991 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For IREN (NASDAQ:IREN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 268 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 3047 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 43 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.8K, with a price of $18.0 per contract. There were 73939 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5284 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CLSK (NASDAQ:CLSK), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 9 day(s) on May 2, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $9.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 41 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.1K, with a price of $40.0 per contract. There were 5448 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3524 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ENPH (NASDAQ:ENPH), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 86 day(s) on July 18, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1150 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $563.5K, with a price of $490.0 per contract. There were 1261 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3194 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 23 day(s) on May 16, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.0K, with a price of $590.0 per contract. There were 14151 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3130 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PLTR (NASDAQ:PLTR), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 9 day(s) on May 2, 2025. This event was a transfer of 62 contract(s) at a $101.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.4K, with a price of $540.0 per contract. There were 1106 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3026 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MRVL (NASDAQ:MRVL), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 268 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 1850 contract(s) at a $37.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $654.9K, with a price of $354.0 per contract. There were 466 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1855 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ORCL (NYSE:ORCL), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on April 25, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $74.0K, with a price of $740.0 per contract. There were 1339 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1268 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSM (NYSE:TSM), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 177 day(s) on October 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 25 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.3K, with a price of $1775.0 per contract. There were 2659 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1133 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ARM (NASDAQ:ARM), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on May 2, 2025. Parties traded 210 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $73.5K, with a price of $350.0 per contract. There were 132 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 529 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

