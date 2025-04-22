10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/25/25 $100.00 $62.8K 41.0K 127.8K AAPL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/18/26 $210.00 $307.1K 10.4K 9.7K MSTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/25/25 $325.00 $89.5K 793 7.1K MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/02/25 $370.00 $70.1K 1.6K 1.9K PANW CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $170.00 $52.2K 2.1K 1.8K MARA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $30.00 $30.0K 56.2K 1.6K MU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/02/25 $67.00 $109.5K 1.9K 1.0K SMCI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $48.00 $30.5K 3.6K 1.0K SOUN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $9.00 $25.2K 46 553 ZS PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $200.00 $30.1K 542 251

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on April 25, 2025. Parties traded 400 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.8K, with a price of $157.0 per contract. There were 41085 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 127842 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 605 day(s) on December 18, 2026. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $307.1K, with a price of $3072.0 per contract. There were 10471 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9739 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on April 25, 2025. This event was a transfer of 255 contract(s) at a $325.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $89.5K, with a price of $355.0 per contract. There were 793 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7174 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 10 day(s) on May 2, 2025. This event was a transfer of 83 contract(s) at a $370.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $70.1K, with a price of $840.0 per contract. There were 1678 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1969 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PANW (NASDAQ:PANW), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 422 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 18 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.2K, with a price of $2900.0 per contract. There were 2161 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1860 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MARA (NASDAQ:MARA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 150 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 400 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $75.0 per contract. There were 56219 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1649 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU (NASDAQ:MU), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 10 day(s) on May 2, 2025. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $67.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $109.5K, with a price of $219.0 per contract. There were 1903 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1074 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SMCI (NASDAQ:SMCI), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 59 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $48.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.5K, with a price of $61.0 per contract. There were 3669 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1023 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SOUN (NASDAQ:SOUN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 59 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $9.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.2K, with a price of $101.0 per contract. There were 46 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 553 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ZS (NASDAQ:ZS), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on May 16, 2025. Parties traded 25 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.1K, with a price of $1205.0 per contract. There were 542 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 251 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for AAPL

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Citigroup Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 DA Davidson Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Overweight Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for AAPL

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.