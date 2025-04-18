10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/25/25 $106.00 $25.4K 5.3K 80.7K AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/25/25 $200.00 $30.5K 12.3K 23.1K PLTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/25/25 $100.00 $31.1K 8.5K 15.9K UMC PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 04/17/25 $7.00 $101.2K 17.9K 6.3K QCOM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/16/25 $140.00 $34.1K 758 2.1K FSLR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $195.00 $106.8K 100 1.2K ON PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/25/25 $34.50 $67.7K 9 560 ARM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $95.00 $47.1K 1.1K 551 MRVL CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/25/25 $50.00 $45.0K 783 398 CRDO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $35.00 $149.6K 37 392

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on April 25, 2025. Parties traded 194 contract(s) at a $106.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.4K, with a price of $131.0 per contract. There were 5356 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 80731 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on April 25, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.5K, with a price of $305.0 per contract. There were 12329 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 23193 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PLTR (NASDAQ:PLTR), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on April 25, 2025. Parties traded 249 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.1K, with a price of $125.0 per contract. There were 8596 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 15969 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UMC (NYSE:UMC), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on April 17, 2025. Parties traded 4400 contract(s) at a $7.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $101.2K, with a price of $23.0 per contract. There were 17942 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6399 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding QCOM (NASDAQ:QCOM), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on May 16, 2025. Parties traded 55 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.1K, with a price of $620.0 per contract. There were 758 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2196 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FSLR (NASDAQ:FSLR), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 63 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 1199 contract(s) at a $195.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 46 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $106.8K, with a price of $89.0 per contract. There were 100 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1211 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ON (NASDAQ:ON), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on April 25, 2025. This event was a transfer of 491 contract(s) at a $34.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $67.7K, with a price of $138.0 per contract. There were 9 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 560 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ARM (NASDAQ:ARM), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 154 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 38 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.1K, with a price of $1240.0 per contract. There were 1155 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 551 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MRVL (NASDAQ:MRVL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on April 25, 2025. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.0K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 783 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 398 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CRDO (NASDAQ:CRDO), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 119 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 174 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 30 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $149.6K, with a price of $860.0 per contract. There were 37 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 392 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

