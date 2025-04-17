10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/25/25 $100.00 $108.3K 31.0K 57.6K AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/25/25 $205.00 $28.6K 8.9K 15.8K APLD PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $5.00 $60.6K 18.4K 7.5K CTSH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $70.00 $30.0K 5.9K 2.1K CLSK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $10.00 $29.0K 2.6K 1.2K AMD PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $85.00 $209.0K 11.1K 955 ORCL CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $150.00 $224.2K 3.6K 913 MU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/25/25 $63.00 $59.3K 74 822 ON PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/25/25 $33.00 $47.4K 613 543 APP CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/09/25 $350.00 $57.0K 361 466

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on April 25, 2025. Parties traded 401 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $108.3K, with a price of $270.0 per contract. There were 31057 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 57602 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on April 25, 2025. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $205.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.6K, with a price of $143.0 per contract. There were 8906 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 15874 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For APLD (NASDAQ:APLD), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 638 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 213 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.6K, with a price of $284.0 per contract. There were 18428 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7513 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CTSH (NASDAQ:CTSH), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $60.0 per contract. There were 5917 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2142 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CLSK (NASDAQ:CLSK), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 218 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.0K, with a price of $145.0 per contract. There were 2694 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1254 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 155 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $209.0K, with a price of $1045.0 per contract. There were 11139 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 955 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ORCL (NYSE:ORCL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 64 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 750 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $224.2K, with a price of $299.0 per contract. There were 3654 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 913 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MU (NASDAQ:MU), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on April 25, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $63.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.3K, with a price of $593.0 per contract. There were 74 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 822 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ON (NASDAQ:ON), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on April 25, 2025. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $33.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.4K, with a price of $96.0 per contract. There were 613 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 543 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding APP (NASDAQ:APP), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 22 day(s) on May 9, 2025. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $350.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.0K, with a price of $285.0 per contract. There were 361 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 466 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

