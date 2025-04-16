10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $104.00 $38.4K 4.7K 67.4K AAPL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $197.50 $50.5K 9.3K 32.4K TSM PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $135.00 $45.2K 4.6K 4.0K PLTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/25/25 $85.00 $40.2K 2.6K 3.5K MSTR PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $312.50 $32.9K 413 2.6K MSFT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/25/25 $370.00 $106.0K 1.3K 1.8K NET PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $110.00 $48.1K 386 1.3K SMCI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $31.00 $380.0K 2.1K 1.1K TBCH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $10.00 $27.0K 4 900 CORZ PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/17/25 $15.00 $41.3K 2.5K 250

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on April 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 265 contract(s) at a $104.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.4K, with a price of $145.0 per contract. There were 4734 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 67404 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on April 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 202 contract(s) at a $197.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.5K, with a price of $250.0 per contract. There were 9301 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 32493 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSM (NYSE:TSM), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 156 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.2K, with a price of $905.0 per contract. There were 4644 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4085 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PLTR (NASDAQ:PLTR), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 9 day(s) on April 25, 2025. This event was a transfer of 201 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.2K, with a price of $200.0 per contract. There were 2619 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3526 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on April 17, 2025. Parties traded 60 contract(s) at a $312.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.9K, with a price of $549.0 per contract. There were 413 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2627 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on April 25, 2025. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $370.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $106.0K, with a price of $530.0 per contract. There were 1391 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1809 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NET (NYSE:NET), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on April 17, 2025. Parties traded 370 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.1K, with a price of $130.0 per contract. There were 386 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1398 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SMCI (NASDAQ:SMCI), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 65 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $31.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $380.0K, with a price of $380.0 per contract. There were 2147 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1122 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TBCH (NASDAQ:TBCH), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 184 day(s) on October 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $135.0 per contract. There were 4 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 900 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CORZ (NASDAQ:CORZ), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 1 day(s) on April 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.3K, with a price of $828.0 per contract. There were 2539 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 250 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

