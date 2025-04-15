10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $112.00 $35.0K 9.1K 54.3K APLD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $5.00 $54.7K 10.5K 13.8K AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/25/25 $205.00 $35.1K 5.2K 6.2K BTDR CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/02/25 $8.00 $64.3K 139 1.7K SMCI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $45.00 $31.8K 9.5K 1.5K CRWV PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $40.00 $43.3K 437 1.4K DELL CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $110.00 $27.5K 602 1.1K AMAT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $148.00 $97.0K 410 1.0K PLTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $120.00 $175.7K 10.1K 745 MSTR PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 04/17/25 $320.00 $25.0K 1.3K 370

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on April 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 164 contract(s) at a $112.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.0K, with a price of $214.0 per contract. There were 9127 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 54341 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding APLD (NASDAQ:APLD), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 276 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 238 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.7K, with a price of $229.0 per contract. There were 10574 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 13886 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 10 day(s) on April 25, 2025. This event was a transfer of 90 contract(s) at a $205.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.1K, with a price of $395.0 per contract. There were 5217 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6212 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BTDR (NASDAQ:BTDR), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 17 day(s) on May 2, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1740 contract(s) at a $8.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.3K, with a price of $37.0 per contract. There were 139 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1750 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SMCI (NASDAQ:SMCI), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on May 16, 2025. Parties traded 475 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.8K, with a price of $67.0 per contract. There were 9597 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1574 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CRWV (NASDAQ:CRWV), we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 185 day(s) on October 17, 2025. Parties traded 38 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.3K, with a price of $1142.0 per contract. There were 437 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1479 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DELL (NYSE:DELL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 185 day(s) on October 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 62 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.5K, with a price of $445.0 per contract. There were 602 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1130 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMAT (NASDAQ:AMAT), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on April 17, 2025. Parties traded 522 contract(s) at a $148.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $97.0K, with a price of $186.0 per contract. There were 410 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1078 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PLTR (NASDAQ:PLTR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 640 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 62 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $175.7K, with a price of $2835.0 per contract. There were 10159 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 745 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on April 17, 2025. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $320.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $1250.0 per contract. There were 1340 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 370 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

