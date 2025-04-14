10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $112.00 $39.2K 14.9K 45.5K AAPL CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $205.00 $54.2K 16.9K 34.9K TSM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/25/25 $130.00 $439.5K 600 30.4K MSTR CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/17/25 $330.00 $30.1K 21.4K 8.4K ORCL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $105.00 $787.5K 1.0K 3.5K IREN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $10.00 $32.6K 1.2K 3.1K STM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $22.00 $27.4K 532 2.1K DT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $45.00 $26.2K 2.9K 1.3K AMD PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $125.00 $230.8K 12.1K 1.1K APLD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $10.00 $56.4K 7.3K 661

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on April 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 176 contract(s) at a $112.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.2K, with a price of $223.0 per contract. There were 14991 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 45526 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on April 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 137 contract(s) at a $205.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.2K, with a price of $396.0 per contract. There were 16922 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 34919 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSM (NYSE:TSM), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 11 day(s) on April 25, 2025. This event was a transfer of 3280 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $439.5K, with a price of $134.0 per contract. There were 600 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 30483 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 3 day(s) on April 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 91 contract(s) at a $330.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.1K, with a price of $333.0 per contract. There were 21469 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8414 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ORCL (NYSE:ORCL), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 67 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 3500 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $787.5K, with a price of $223.0 per contract. There were 1051 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3517 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For IREN (NASDAQ:IREN), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 641 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 61 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.6K, with a price of $535.0 per contract. There were 1211 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3155 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding STM (NYSE:STM), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 186 day(s) on October 17, 2025. Parties traded 117 contract(s) at a $22.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.4K, with a price of $235.0 per contract. There were 532 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2119 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DT (NYSE:DT), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on April 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 142 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.2K, with a price of $185.0 per contract. There were 2931 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1392 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 67 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 75 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $230.8K, with a price of $3078.0 per contract. There were 12144 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1149 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For APLD (NASDAQ:APLD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 277 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 600 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.4K, with a price of $94.0 per contract. There were 7374 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 661 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

